Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 108,613 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,613 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.70.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.58. 153,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,168. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

