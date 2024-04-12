Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 157,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,300 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 90,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,637,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,304. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

