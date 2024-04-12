Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,643 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.99. 462,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

