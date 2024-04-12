Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 30,683 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,683 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,978. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $214.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.85.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

