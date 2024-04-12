Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

