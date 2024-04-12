Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.75.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $523.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.13 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

