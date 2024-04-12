Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 1.8% on Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $512.01 and last traded at $513.96. 2,978,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,171,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $523.16.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.71 and a 200 day moving average of $390.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

