Metahero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $45.44 million and $1.45 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000551 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005032 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

