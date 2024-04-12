Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,734,000 after acquiring an additional 201,129 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 140.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 794.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

