MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. 9,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 21,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $581.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.57.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 966,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 70,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

