MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Up 57.0% in March

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 41.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

