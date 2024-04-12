MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Raised to $1,875.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $990.00 to $1,875.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,473.00.

MSTR stock opened at $1,551.81 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $266.00 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,205.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.98.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $107,796,968 in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

