Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $131.94 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $713,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,943,000 after acquiring an additional 697,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

