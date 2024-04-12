Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 7.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.78. 988,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,992,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

