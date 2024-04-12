Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a PEG ratio of 1,473.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

