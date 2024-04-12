Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Stock Price Down 2%

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.79). 1,199,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,589,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.10 ($0.81).

Mobico Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.44. The firm has a market cap of £380.74 million, a P/E ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 1.46.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

