Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. 101,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 196,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
Mobix Labs Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28.
Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobix Labs
Mobix Labs Company Profile
Mobix Labs, Inc provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services.
