Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. 101,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 196,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobix Labs stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mobix Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOBX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Mobix Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobix Labs, Inc provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services.

