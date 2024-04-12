MOG Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 Million (MOG)

MOG Coin (MOG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. MOG Coin has a market capitalization of $213.71 million and $5.00 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOG Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOG Coin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling MOG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MOG Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. MOG Coin has a current supply of 390,570,159,911,439. The last known price of MOG Coin is 0.00000053 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $5,136,507.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

