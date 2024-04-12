Monero Price Reaches $132.68 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $39.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $132.68 or 0.00192165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,043.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.54 or 0.00839374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00138123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00129152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,422,673 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

