Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Monro were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Insider Activity at Monro

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Monro Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.68%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.67%.

About Monro

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.