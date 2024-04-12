Morgan Stanley Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.46.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,687,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

