Morgan Stanley Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $279.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $279.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.10.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $217.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $344.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.48.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

