Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.
View Our Latest Report on MSDL
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.