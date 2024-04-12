Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 98,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

