Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,978. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

View Our Latest Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.