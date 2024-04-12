Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. 2,279,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

