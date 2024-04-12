Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.56 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

