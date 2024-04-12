Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $106.22. 91,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,802. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.