Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

