Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 485 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 70,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 126.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spire by 107.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,981,000 after acquiring an additional 742,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 34.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Spire Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SR traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

