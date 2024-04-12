Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 1,743,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,355. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

