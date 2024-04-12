MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MP Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.19.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

