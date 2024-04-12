MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

MRC Global Stock Down 1.3 %

MRC opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MRC Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MRC Global by 63.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in MRC Global by 115.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

