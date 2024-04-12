Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,789,000 after buying an additional 98,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 569,458 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MUR. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

