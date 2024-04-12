Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,083 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 345,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $129,730,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $198.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.43. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

