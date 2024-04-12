Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 157.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121,161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Ashland worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,169,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $96.19 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

