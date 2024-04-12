Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 20,351 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Onto Innovation worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $191.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.11.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

