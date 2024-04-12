Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,036 shares of company stock valued at $97,012,921 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $296.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.81 and a 200-day moving average of $241.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

