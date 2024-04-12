Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average is $119.27.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,132.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

