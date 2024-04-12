Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,789 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of ChampionX worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 485,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,022 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 202,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHX

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.