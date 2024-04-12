Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,792 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rambus worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rambus by 787.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 3,333,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rambus by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after buying an additional 1,006,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rambus by 76.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after buying an additional 861,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Rambus by 14,267.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,554 shares of company stock worth $7,083,908. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

