Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,537,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 387,896 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,393 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

BLMN stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Bloomin' Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

