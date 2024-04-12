Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.