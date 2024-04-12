Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.56.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $574.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

