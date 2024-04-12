Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 63,291 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,291 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,244,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,666,000 after acquiring an additional 344,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,378 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

