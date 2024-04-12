Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,995 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Materion worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,780,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,819,000 after acquiring an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE MTRN opened at $127.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTRN

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.