Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,974,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,331 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

