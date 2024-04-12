National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.97.

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $604,516,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

