National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE:K opened at C$8.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.45. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The stock has a market cap of C$10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

About Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. Insiders sold a total of 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.