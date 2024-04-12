National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.5 %
TSE:K opened at C$8.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.45. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The stock has a market cap of C$10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.
Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Kinross Gold
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinross Gold
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.