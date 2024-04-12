National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Overweight Rating for Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE NGT opened at C$53.51 on Monday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$39.96 and a 52-week high of C$68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$46.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.86.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.628533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

